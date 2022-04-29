Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
All evacuation orders in north Arvada have been lifted and a grass fire is under control, according to the Arvada Police Department. 

The orders were issued after the blaze ignited in the area of Eighth Avenue and Fenton Street just before noon, police said. 

Residents who live from North 84th Avenue to 86th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard to Gray Court were evacuated by authorities going door-to-door and eventually a LookOut alert was sent, police said.

It was unclear how many people were evacuated or the size of the fire, but before it was contained it was said to be moving east toward Sheridan Boulevard.

Motorists should still use Wadsworth Boulevard to travel north from 80th Avenue. Drivers also should use 80th Avenue to travel east and west until further notice. 

