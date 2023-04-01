The Hogback Fire was 30% contained on Saturday, according to West Metro Fire.

A Colorado Multi-Mission Aircraft showed the fire at 44 acres and firefighters were continuing efforts to contain it.

All roads closed by the fire, including Rooney Road and highways 93 and 26, were reopen as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Hogback fire began around 3 p.m. Friday.

An electrical line brought down by wind caused the fire, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. It began on the west side of Hogback Mountain near Alameda Parkway and C-470 and wind pushed it upslope and over the top of the ridge.

A pre-evacuation notice was sent out Friday afternoon to the area of Morrison east of Colorado Highway 8 south to US-285, the Red Rock Ranch neighborhood at C-470 and the Solterra neighborhood. These notices were lifted Friday night.