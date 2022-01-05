Authorities discovered human remains in Boulder County, believed to be one of the two people who were reported missing after the Marshall fire, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

Deputies said partial human remains of an adult were found in the 5900 block of Marshall Road in unincorporated Boulder County. On Friday, a man was reported missing from the Marshall area.

A woman from Superior was also reported missing after the fire. Authorities have not released the names of either missing person.

Deputies said they were still searching in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior and had no updates as of Wednesday afternoon. On Sunday, a third person who was also missing and feared dead was found alive.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office will release the deceased's identity and official cause and manner of death after an autopsy is complete.

This is the first confirmed death associated with the fire that burned over 6,000 acres in Boulder County. Firefighters reached 100% containment on the perimeter of the blaze on Monday.

After sparking on Thursday, the blaze became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying at least 991 structures and damaging another 127 in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

On Wednesday, deputies also said there were no updates on the investigation into what started the Marshall fire, due to difficult weather conditions impeding the investigation.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said it could be weeks or months before investigators find out what started the fire, which was originally believed to be downed power lines. Pelle said investigators were being careful not to rush to conclusions after incorrectly saying the power lines sparked the blaze.

Pelle said investigators are aware of a video on social media of a burning shed in the area where the fire ignited, but he said it's too early to know if the fire started there and declined to comment further.