Duckpond fire

A fire is burning between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum near milepost 137. I-70 is closed in both directions, according to Colorado State Patrol. 

A wildfire that ignited Saturday afternoon near Gypsum prompted mandatory and pre-evacuation orders, and forced officials to temporarily shut down both directions of Interstate 70 in the area.

Travelers were urged to use the northern alternate route after both directions of I-70 were closed between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.

The interstate reopened shortly before 8 p.m., according to officials. Colorado State Patrol warned that the closure could be implemented again if the winds shifted. 

The fire, dubbed the Duck Pond fire, ignited in the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero, according to the Eagle County Public Information Officers Group.

Officials said winds slowly pushed the blaze east towards Gypsum, which prompted mandatory evacuation notices for the town's Willowstone neighborhood.

Pre-evacuation orders were also issued for the Red Hill area, including Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane, and Knob Lane.

An evacuation shelter was opened at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Road. Pets are allowed.

The fire, which could be see burning from the I-70, was estimated to be 25-30 acres in size Saturday evening.  No information on containment was available. 

