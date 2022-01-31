A month after Colorado's most destructive fire tore through Boulder County, investigators on Monday said they were close to finishing their investigation into the cause and origin of the Marshall fire, but it could take weeks or months before final reports come in from labs and experts.
Once the investigation into the cause of the fire is complete, the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office will decide whether to file charges in connection with the fire, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The release also said deputies were investigating a number of potential causes, including coal mines in the area, power lines and human activity.
Investigators from numerous agencies have gathered evidence, taken photos, done interviews and reviewed videos and information from community tips.
The Dec. 30 wildfire left two people dead, burned more than 6,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.