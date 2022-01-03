Rob Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. In the foreground is what is left of her dirt bike that he just rode last weekend. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Last week, Gov. Polis called in the National Guard to help with policing the Marshall Fire area. One group of guardsmen guard one of the intersection north of the fire zone on S. Boulder Rd. On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
USPS carrier Courtney Brooks hands information to Superior resident Holly Browarsky as she takes her dog for a walk in one of the affected neighborhoods of the Marshall Fire. Brooks and other volunteering postal workers from around the state wanted to give the people in the affected area of the Marshall Fire a feeling of normalcy by delivering their mail and also asking any questions they might have about mail delivery. Brooks was also taking notes on which houses were still there and which ones were not on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The mail from a burned home in Superior disintegrates in the hands of USPS carrier Courtney Brooks. Brooks was running her regular route in Superior and keeping notes of which homes were still there and which were gone on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Brooks and other volunteering postal workers from around the state wanted to give the people in the affected area of the Marshall Fire a feeling of normalcy by delivering their mail and also asking any questions they might have about mail delivery. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris finds what he believes is the hard drive to his computer in the rubble of his home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. In the foreground is what is left of her dirt bike that he just rode last weekend. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
One of the neighborhoods destroyed by the Marshall Fire can be seen from an overlook on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In Superior, two cars that burned in the Marshall Fire are shells on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Last week, Gov. Polis called in the National Guard to help with policing the Marshall Fire area. One group of guardsmen guard one of the intersection north of the fire zone on S. Boulder Rd. On Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
USPS carrier Courtney Brooks hands information to Superior resident Holly Browarsky as she takes her dog for a walk in one of the affected neighborhoods of the Marshall Fire. Brooks and other volunteering postal workers from around the state wanted to give the people in the affected area of the Marshall Fire a feeling of normalcy by delivering their mail and also asking any questions they might have about mail delivery. Brooks was also taking notes on which houses were still there and which ones were not on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The mail from a burned home in Superior disintegrates in the hands of USPS carrier Courtney Brooks. Brooks was running her regular route in Superior and keeping notes of which homes were still there and which were gone on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Brooks and other volunteering postal workers from around the state wanted to give the people in the affected area of the Marshall Fire a feeling of normalcy by delivering their mail and also asking any questions they might have about mail delivery. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Rob Harris finds what he believes is the hard drive to his computer in the rubble of his home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Harris lost everything when his home burned during the Marshall Fire on Thursday night. He was clearing the rubble and was hoping to find the arrowheads that his father and he had collected. Harris said he and his wife are going to rebuild. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
It could be weeks or months before we find out what started the Marshall fire — the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history that has burned over 6,000 acres and destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and businesses.
During a news conference Monday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle offered no updates on the cause of the fire, which was originally believed to be downed power lines. Pelle said investigators are being careful not to rush to conclusions after incorrectly saying the power lines sparked the blaze.
"You're going to lose your patience because it's going to take a while," Pelle said. "We're going to take our time and we're going to do it right and be methodical because the stakes are huge."
Pelle said investigators are aware of a video on social media of a burning shed in the area where the fire ignited, but he said it's too early to know if the fire started there and declined to comment further.
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Resident Lori Smith, right, comforts one of her daughters as the family prepares to leave with a few items found in the rubble of their home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A West Metro Fire Protection District firefighter sprays down the burning garage of a home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Aluminum from the engine block of a Mini Cooper can seen after it was liquified due to heat from the fire that ravaged the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Leonid Grachev and girlfriend Allison Price search for keepsakes in the charred remains of Grachev’s parents’ home on the 100 block of Vista Lane on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Lawrence Triesch, who just moved away from the neighborhood last August, takes photos of burned homes to send to his wife, who in turn will share them with friends from the neighborhood to know if their homes survived the fire that ripped through the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Resident Lori Smith holds the footprints of two of her children, found in the rubble of her home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Resident Lori Smith laughs with Andy Harrington, from Lafayette, while talking about the footprints of two of her children, found in the rubble of her home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A neighborhood resident who requested to remain anonymous stands in front of a neighbors’ burned home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Icicles from the previous nights firefighting efforts cling to the branches of a home spared by a fire that ripped through the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Keepsakes found in the charred remains of Leonid Grachev’s parents’ home sit to the side while he and others search t through the rubble on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A resident of the neighborhood places a pottery sculpture she had made and found in the rubble of her parents;’ home on the charred lawn on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A West Metro Fire Protection District firefighter sprays down the burning garage of a home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Erica Warembourg steps through the charred remains of her father-in-law’s house in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Erica Warembourg gets emotional while she views the remains of her father-in-law's house in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Erica Warembourg, right, views the remains of her father-in-law’s house with her husband, who did not want to be named, at the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Remains of a stair case and Christmas decorations at the site of a home in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour ion Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, right, and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, right, and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
