A man who was missing and feared dead in the Marshall fire was found alive on Sunday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle announced Sunday.

Police said the man was "alive and well" during an afternoon briefing. The search for two others, a woman from Louisville and a man from the Marshall area, continued with the assistance of cadaver dogs.

"The scenes are still hot, deep in debris, hot debris and deep in snow, so it's a very difficult task, but we're continuing to try and locate those folks," Pelle said.

The blaze that ignited on Thursday morning has become the most destructive fire in the state's history as nearly 1,000 structures have been destroyed and countless others damaged. It remained 62% contained as of Sunday afternoon after growing to 6,219 acres.

Six hundred people remain without power on Sunday after roughly 100,000 people lost electric service because of the fire, wind and snowstorm events in recent days, said Alice Jackson, the president of Xcel Energy Colorado during an afternoon press conference.

Jackson said they've been able to restore much of the power with the help of other utilities companies across the state assisting in their efforts.

While electricity has returned to most houses in the impacted area, restoring gas services has taken much longer as crews restore the service by going door to door. As of Sunday afternoon, 1,400 people have had their gas service restored, but Jackson said it'll take until at least Tuesday evening to have everyone's service back up and running.

Sunday morning's news conference was held after Gov. Jared Polis; Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet; and other members of the state's congressional delegation toured the impacted areas.

Criswell, a former firefighter and emergency manager in Aurora, said she'd seen pictures and videos of the impact zone before returning to the Centennial state, but they "don't even come close to what you see when you go look at it in person."

"To come back home to this is shocking," Criswell said. "To see this first hand really lets us know the amount of destruction that is here."

Polis said

A disaster assistance center will open Monday to assist those impacted by the blaze by offering help with filing claims for property loss, as well as providing financial and food assistance, mental health support and transportation.

The center will be in Lafayette at the Boulder County Southeast County Hub at 1755 S. Public Road and will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Residents should contact their insurance providers, whether it be automobile or homeowners insurance, before filing for additional assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has been made several loans available to impacted residents for property damage not covered by insurance and for other property lost inside their home. Residents would be eligible for up to $37,000 of assistance to cover damages not covered by insurance, said Criswell.

“We are well-versed in disaster response here in Boulder County, having dealt with multiple fires and floods and a pandemic over the past decade. And we live in a generous community and have strong, enduring partnerships, so we know we will get through this challenge as well and help our neighbors rebound and rebuild," Susan Caskey, interim co-director of Boulder County Housing and Human Services, said in a news release.

Criswell said local, state and federal officials are working to determine the best solution to house those impacted by the blaze and are considering a number of "tools in the toolbox" including RVs.

"We need to determine what the right tools are going to be for these communities, Criswell said. "Every individual is going to have a different and unique need, and so we really need to make sure for the long-term strategy that we understand what those needs are, but work on the short-term strategy of giving everybody some temporary place to stay."

"We need to determine what the right tools are going to be for these communities, Criswell said.

Officials reiterated that it's a miracle more people weren't missing, hurt or dead.

"Two people missing out of 35,000 people evacuated, unbelievable," said U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, who toured the area Sunday. "The efforts of these people cannot be understated in dealing wit the power of this fire. When you go through there and you see the burned out husks of cars and trucks, and steel lamp posts bent over because of the heat, it's remarkable more people weren't hurt."