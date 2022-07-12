West Metro Fire and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded Tuesday to a brush fire near Mount Lindo on the south side of U.S. Highway 285 where it meets Colorado Highway 8 near Morrison.
West Metro Fire tweeted that the Snowcreek fire had burned about 2 acres and was spreading southwest and that there was a lot of smoke in the area.
The Sheriff's Office was conducting door-to-door evacuations, but no homes were immediately threatened, the agency tweeted.
West Metro sent air support from Douglas County to the scene and a lookout alert was sent to about 60 residents. Because the fire is difficult to access, crews were sent on foot with hand tools, according to a tweet from West Metro Fire.
Evacuations were issued for Mount Lindo and the tip of Willow Springs, and authorities were expected to close roads because of the fire. Authorities closed an evacuation center at Bear Creek High School around 5:30 p.m., but sheriff's deputies said they would reopen it if needed.
Alerts were sent to residents in Willow Springs and Ken Caryl Valley to inform them of the fire — no evacuation or pre-evac orders were in place for these areas.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.