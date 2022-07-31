Police tape
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. 

A fire on Sunday prompted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to evacuate residents on Wild Wing Drive off of county roads 12 and 29.

Deputies allowed residents to return to their homes about an hour after issuing the evacuation order.

