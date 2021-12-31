The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday night, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Friday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage.

5:06 p.m.

56 members of the Colorado National Guard will assist with traffic management during the Marshall Fire response, officials with the organization announced. 

4:38 p.m.

State officials today directed health insurance companies to make it easier for patients affected by the Marshall Fire to access their medications.

The Colorado Division of Insurance told insurance companies to waive any prior authorization for prescription refills or medical equipment.

Insurance companies must also wave prior authorization, utilization review, or medical necessity determination for patients transferred or discharged in the fire-affected areas, the agency said.

