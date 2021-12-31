Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour of Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
Residents fight a fire Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, as it burns through a neighborhood in Louisville, Colo. The fire, fueled by high winds, burned through Boulder County destroying hundreds on homes and businesses. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock
Emergency personal close down roads near 96th and Dillion Road after the Marshall fire spread rapidly through grasslands. The wind-driven fire moved east through Boulder County damaging and destroying homes as it burned 1,600 acres in Superior and Louisville, CO. (Carl Glenn Payne II/The Denver Gazette)
Superior, CO - Ariel photos of homes that were destroyed in the Marshall Fire over night. More than 500 homes were destroyed and that number could climb to nearly a 1,000. The fire consumed homes, businesses and even the Element Hotel near Hwy 36 and McCaslin, the hotel is completely gone. (Photo by John Leyba/Air Cam Helicopter Services)
Hart Van Denburg/CPR News
Christian Murdock/The Gazette
The Marshall fire swept through southeast Boulder County Thursday night, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate. On Friday, crews are trying to get ahead of the blaze and assess the damage.
5:06 p.m.
56 members of the Colorado National Guard will assist with traffic management during the Marshall Fire response, officials with the organization announced.
4:38 p.m.
State officials today directed health insurance companies to make it easier for patients affected by the Marshall Fire to access their medications.
The Colorado Division of Insurance told insurance companies to waive any prior authorization for prescription refills or medical equipment.
Insurance companies must also wave prior authorization, utilization review, or medical necessity determination for patients transferred or discharged in the fire-affected areas, the agency said.
Resident Lori Smith, right, comforts one of her daughters as the family prepares to leave with a few items found in the rubble of their home on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A West Metro Fire Protection District firefighter sprays down the burning garage of a home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Aluminum from the engine block of a Mini Cooper can seen after it was liquified due to heat from the fire that ravaged the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Leonid Grachev and girlfriend Allison Price search for keepsakes in the charred remains of Grachev’s parents’ home on the 100 block of Vista Lane on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Lawrence Triesch, who just moved away from the neighborhood last August, takes photos of burned homes to send to his wife, who in turn will share them with friends from the neighborhood to know if their homes survived the fire that ripped through the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Resident Lori Smith holds the footprints of two of her children, found in the rubble of her home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Resident Lori Smith laughs with Andy Harrington, from Lafayette, while talking about the footprints of two of her children, found in the rubble of her home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A neighborhood resident who requested to remain anonymous stands in front of a neighbors’ burned home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Icicles from the previous nights firefighting efforts cling to the branches of a home spared by a fire that ripped through the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Keepsakes found in the charred remains of Leonid Grachev’s parents’ home sit to the side while he and others search t through the rubble on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A resident of the neighborhood places a pottery sculpture she had made and found in the rubble of her parents;’ home on the charred lawn on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
A West Metro Fire Protection District firefighter sprays down the burning garage of a home on the 800 block of West Mulberry Street on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Louisville, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette)
Erica Warembourg steps through the charred remains of her father-in-law’s house in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Erica Warembourg gets emotional while she views the remains of her father-in-law's house in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Erica Warembourg, right, views the remains of her father-in-law’s house with her husband, who did not want to be named, at the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Remains of a stair case and Christmas decorations at the site of a home in the Enclave subdivision near Davidson Mesa Open Space in Louisville, Colo., on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)
Aboard a Colorado National Guard helicopter, Gov. Jared Polis on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, gets a flyover tour ion Boulder County neighborhoods destroyed by wildfires the previous day. He was accompanied by Brig. Gen. Laura Clellan, Adjutant General of Colorado, and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle. Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, right, and Rep. Joe Neguse also toured the area in a separate helicopter.
