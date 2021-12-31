The Marshall fire is sweeping through southeast Boulder County, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

U.S. 36 in Boulder is still closed per Broomfield police. Here's an updated list of roads closed throughout Boulder County.

US-36 remains closed in both directions starting at the Wadsworth Exit. Travel in & out of Boulder is limited. Avoid the area if possible. First responders are still fighting fire, looking for victims, watching for looters, & evaluating the burn scar. @broomfield #MarshallFire pic.twitter.com/iizmOcSV1Z — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) December 31, 2021

Among the victims of the fire is CU Buffaloes inside linebackers coach Mark Smith. "Just got word that every material possession we had today is now gone," Smith tweeted.

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted: "Residents who evacuated/have property in evacuation zones, please do NOT return to the area. We know that you are concerned about your home/belongings. We will notify you about re-entering your homes as soon as we can!"

Roads are closed throughout southeast Boulder County. Here's an updated list.

Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders have been lifted for Broomfield, according to the Broomfield Police Department.

Gazette news partner 9News reported that the winds that gusted upwards of 100 mph Thursday has reduced to the teens and 20s early Friday morning. Those numbers are expected to drop as the day wears on.

5:54 a.m.

As of Friday morning, the fire has been estimated at 6,200 acres, according to Michelle Kelly, the PIO for the Boulder County Incident Management Team. She also said that over 300 people were housed in three shelters overnight and that over 500 homes had been impacted. That number is expected to increase when the sun rises and officials are able to better assess the damage done.

Fire is still burning within the fire perimeter, Kelly told 9News. She warned the people still need to avoid the area.

An estimated 35,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, Kelly said.

Residents of Louisville are advised to boil water prior to consumption.