The Marshall fire is sweeping through southeast Boulder County, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.
5:54 a.m.
As of Friday morning, the fire has been estimated at 6,200 acres, according to Michelle Kelly, the PIO for the Boulder County Incident Management Team. She also said that over 300 people were housed in three shelters overnight and that over 500 homes had been impacted. That number is expected to increase when the sun rises and officials are able to better assess the damage done.
Fire is still burning within the fire perimeter, Kelly told 9News. She warned the people still need to avoid the area.
An estimated 35,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, Kelly said.