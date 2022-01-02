Gov. Jared Polis and Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, are holding a news conference at noon Sunday to release the latest details on the Marshall fire, which has destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in Boulder County, by far the most destructive fire in state history.

At least three residents are unaccounted for and feared dead. as of Saturday night Authorities will use cadaver dogs Sunday to search for remains.

Sunday's updates from the news conference

- One of three persons reported missing have been found. Search efforts for the other two are continuing.

- "I know many of you are also worried about frozen pipes and other issues, but everybody is moving as fast as they can to get folks back in safely," Polis said.

- About 100 FEMA personnel are currently assigned to the fire recovery, Criswell said.

- "To come back to this is shocking," said Criswell, who has spent much of her life and career in Colorado.

- "The pictures that I was seeing on the television before today, just don't even come close to what you see when you go look at it in person," Criswell said.

- "We'll be able to work together to make sure that we recover as strong as we can and we know we will. Colorado always does," Sen. Michael Bennet said.

Denver Gazette news partner 9News has reported that Nadine Turnbull, 91, of Old Town Superior was among the missing. When the fire spread to Turnbull's home, her family tried to rescue her but were turned back by the flames.

