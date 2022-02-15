Residents whose homes or businesses suffered smoke or ash damage in the Marshall fire are now eligible for financial assistance, Boulder County officials announced.
Previously, assistance was only available to people who lost their homes due to the blaze and not because of smoke or ash contamination.
Residents impacted by the blaze could receive $2,500 for a household of one or two people and $5,000 for three or more people whose home or business suffered smoke or ash contamination, officials said.
Applications can be submitted online at boco.org/marshallfireassistance. Applicants must provide documentation of displacement due to smoke or ash contamination to be considered, according to the county.
"We have already helped over 2,000 impacted households with over $5 million in financial assistance thanks to the generosity of those who have donated money to Communication Foundation and Elevations, and we want to be sure people who were impacted but didn't have a home destroyed or damaged directly by the fire know they also have access to help," said Susan Caskey, interim co-director for Boulder County Housing and Human Services.
To date, the Community Foundation of Boulder County's wildfire relief fund has raised over $27 million that aims to help residents, businesses and the community impacted by the blaze.