After 17 months of intense investigation, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the Marshall fire was actually two separate fires started by two causes.

The first was human caused by a fire at a residence that was left to smolder six days earlier. Investigators said the fire had been covered in dirt, but on December 30, the high wind event uncovered and reignited the smoldering fire at about 11 a.m., Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said.

The second cause was sparked about an hour later by an unmoored Xcel Energy power line, Johnson said.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said no charges will be filed related to the cause and origin of the Marshall Fire, due to insufficient evidence.

"We make our charges based on evidence, not emotion," Dougherty said.

After sheriff and DA investigators interviewed the 40 people, including children, who were there at Twelve Tribes “there is no indication that residents of 5325 [Eldorado Springs Dr.] set a fire on Dec. 30.”

Dougherty said there was no evidence that the power line had been recklessly or negligently kept prior to it becoming unmoored.

The Marshall fire's causes were determined using 266 body worn camera recordings and 450 photos captured by the body worn camera system. The Sheriff’s Office also reviewed drone footage, and interviewed hundreds of witnesses.

Two people were killed in the Marshall fire and third person died later while rebuilding a home destroyed in the blaze.

Robert Sharpe, 69, and Edna Turnbull, 91, died in the fire. Turnbull was evacuating her Superior home but turned around and went back inside to rescue her dogs. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced that investigators found small bone fragments in the area and she is presumed dead.

In March of this year, Eli Gabriella died while in the process of rebuilding a home which was destroyed in the fire.

Gabriella's home was one of the first to be destroyed as it was located near Marshall Road and Highway 93. His death was the third associated with the 2021 blaze.

The Marshall fire was Colorado's most devastating fire in state history, destroying 1,084 homes, and damaging 149 more in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County. It destroyed seven businesses and is estimated to have caused more than $2 billion in damages.

View body worn cameras of Boulder County Sheriff deputies from Dec. 30. 2021, the day of the fire here.

Listen to audio from various law enforcement entities from Dec. 30, 2021 here.

This story is breaking news and will be updated.