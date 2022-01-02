Gov. Jared Polis and Deanne Criswell, head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will hold a news conference at noon Sunday to release the latest details on the Marshall fire, which has destroyed nearly 1,000 homes in Boulder County, by far the most destructive fire in state history.

At least three residents are unaccounted for and feared dead. Authorities will use cadaver dogs Sunday to search for remains.

Denver Gazette news partner 9News has reported that Nadine Turnbull, 91, of Old Town Superior was among the missing. When the fire spread to Turnbull's home, her family tried to rescue her but were turned back by the flames.

