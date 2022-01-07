The number of homes destroyed by the Marshall fire rose on Thursday to over 1,000, according to Boulder County officials.
Following a detailed inspection, officials determined 1,084 homes were destroyed and 149 were damaged in the state's most destructive fire. The total damage caused by the blaze is estimated at $513,212,589, according to the office of emergency management.
More than half of the homes destroyed in the blaze were in Louisville, while an additional 378 were in Superior, officials said.
Nine commercial properties were also destroyed in the blaze, two of which were in unincorporated Boulder County. Thirty other commercial properties were also damaged during the blaze, officials said.
The Marshall fire broke out on Dec. 30 at South Foothills Highway and Marshall Road and quickly grew as triple-digit wind gusts blew across Boulder County.
The blaze burned over 6,000 acres before a winter storm brought snowfall to the region, which helped contain the blaze. The fire was officially 100% contained on Monday.
One death has been attributed to the fire after officials recovered human remains while searching in the 1500 block of South 76th Street in Superior on Wednesday. They believe the person was one of two people reported missing after the fire ignited. Searches for the second person continue.