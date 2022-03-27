The NCAR fire in south Boulder had grown to around 200 acres and was 21 percent contained, emergency officials said Sunday morning.
The fire broke out Saturday afternoon near the National Center for Atmospheric Research and prompted authorities to evacuate an estimated 19,000 people in the San Souci community, the Eldorado Springs area, part of the Table Mesa neighborhood and the University of Colorado Boulder's south campus.
By Sunday morning, 1,629 people were still not allowed to return to their homes, with 699 residences and 836 buildings under evacuation, said Marya Washburn, spokeswoman for Boulder Fire Rescue.
By Saturday night, the fire had burned 120 acres. At one point, the blaze came within 1,000 feet of homes, yet no buildings had been destroyed and no injuries had been reported.
"We're going to continue to try to corral this fire up into the rocks (and) into the snow, which is really one of our big holding features right now," Incident Commander Mike Smith said.
More than 200 firefighters from over 30 agencies battled the fire Saturday. On Sunday, 110 firefighters were working to contain the blaze along with aircraft that doused the flames from the air.
"We have resources from all over the Front Range coming in and working on this," Smith said.
Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.
Temperatures were expected to be warm with 15 to 20 mph winds on Sunday. Officials said they planned to give another update on the fire later in the day.