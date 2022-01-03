Firefighters reached 100% containment on the perimeter of the Marshall fire Monday evening, ending the fire's spread at 6,026 acres, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

After sparking on Thursday, the blaze became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying at least 991 structures and damaging another 127 in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

Nearly 200 firefighters are still working to remove heat in vegetation and around impacted structures, in preparation of high winds predicted in the area on Wednesday, officials said. There are some areas of significant heat which have the potential to flare back up.

"It will take firefighters some time to methodically go around each structure to ensure that they are out and pose no hazard to the fire perimeter or adjacent unburned structures," the Office of Emergency Management said in a statement. "Some areas of the fire may continue produce smoke from smoldering vegetation and debris."

It could be weeks or months before we find out what started the Marshall fire.

During a news conference Monday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle offered no updates on the cause of the fire, which was originally believed to be downed power lines. Pelle said investigators are being careful not to rush to conclusions after incorrectly saying the power lines sparked the blaze.