Officials lifted an evacuation of Simla at 6:10 p.m. after the 125 Fire threatened approximately 500-700 acres, according to the Elbert County Office of Emergency Management and Elizabeth Fire.

Elbert County Road and Bridge cleared 25 feet of vegetation to prevent the fire from spreading into the town.

The fire is 50% contained as of 6:30 p.m.,

The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported sending two brush trucks, one engine and a battalion chief to assist with a wildland fire off of Highway 24 south of Simla at 4:12 p.m.