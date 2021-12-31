Update

The Rodeo Queen who saved a dozen horses from the fire still has a home. Her house in Spanish Hills South, which her father built for the family, was the only one standing in the neighborhood. "We got so lucky!," she texted.

And Nibbles, the pregnant mare whose owners raced her to the Boulder County Fairgrounds Thursday night, has not given birth yet. But her human family is watching her progress on a live feed they call "Nibbles Cam."

"She's dropped," owner Maricel Gallego said. "We're expecting a foal any minute."