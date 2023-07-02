With a Red Flag warning looming for July 4, wildland firefighting crews working the Spring Creek Fire southwest of Parachute are working to get ahead of the potentially dangerous conditions.

After a calm start to the weekend, the 2925-acre fire is now 25% contained. Currently more than 500 people are fighting the fire.

The plan is for "boots on the ground" to attack the fire on foot from the western side of the fire Sunday and Monday while winds are expected to stay calm, blowing between 5-10 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, winds are expected to pick up and temperatures to climb, making the chance for the Spring Creek Fire to reignite.

There have been no evacuations and no cause determined for the fire, which started with a 200-acre blaze a week ago.

Residents are encouraged to register with Garfield County's emergency notification system at: Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (garco911.com). All evacuation orders will be conducted through the Sheriff's office. Residents with questions are encouraged to call the recorded message line at 970-981-3401 for the most up-to-date evacuation information.