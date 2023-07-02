355908157_808922327517832_1464376586686199783_n.jpg

Wildland firefighters from Thunder Mountain Fire and Mitigation out of Olathe, Colorado work to get a handle on the week-old Spring Creek Fire near Parachute, Colorado on the Western Slope. 

 Jeremiah Miller

With a Red Flag warning looming for July 4, wildland firefighting crews working the Spring Creek Fire southwest of Parachute are working to get ahead of the potentially dangerous conditions.

Download PDF Spring Creek update map July 2

After a calm start to the weekend, the 2925-acre fire is now 25% contained. Currently more than 500 people are fighting the fire. 

Bobby Esplin and Sebastian Williams of Olathe's Thunder Mountain Fire and Mitigation check out stormy skies as they battle the Spring Creek fire near Parachute. Sunday, the fire was 25% contained with hot and windy temperatures expected for July 4. 

The plan is for "boots on the ground" to attack the fire on foot from the western side of the fire Sunday and Monday while winds are expected to stay calm, blowing between 5-10 miles per hour. 

On Tuesday, winds are expected to pick up and temperatures to climb, making the chance for the Spring Creek Fire to reignite.

There have been no evacuations and no cause determined for the fire, which started with a 200-acre blaze a week ago. 

Crews from Olathe's Thunder Mountain Fire and Mitigation use chainsaws to fight the nearly 3000-acre Spring Creek Fire. Sunday, wildland firefighters planned to attack the fire form the western side. 

Residents are encouraged to register with Garfield County's emergency notification system at: Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority (garco911.com). All evacuation orders will be conducted through the Sheriff's office. Residents with questions are encouraged to call the recorded message line at 970-981-3401 for the most up-to-date evacuation information. 

