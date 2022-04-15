A wildfire ignited Friday afternoon in Larimer County and has led to mandatory evacuation orders being issued, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for all residents on Vision Way. Plea https://t.co/NblqtfpSN1— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022
Officials with the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said that the 37E fire burning in the Blue Mountain area was 0% contained and had burned an estimated 300 acres Friday night.
The sheriff's office said the fire sparked in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E, which is just over six miles north of Lyons.
Residents who live along Vision Way were ordered to evacuate immediately at 4 p.m.
Mandatory evacuation notices were also announced for Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock Drive on both sides of the Larimer/Boulder County line and residents living south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Boulder County line.
An evacuation warning was additionally issued for the following areas: Stone Canyon, Eagle Ridge, and Steamboat Valley, north to the Larimer County line.
Evacuees were being directed to an evacuation point at the Lifebridge Church parking lot at 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont, which closed for the night on Friday.
Officials said large animals could be taken to an evacuation shelter at the Boulder County Fairgrounds, at 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont.