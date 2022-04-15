A wildfire ignited Friday afternoon in Larimer County and has led to mandatory evacuation orders being issued, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for all residents on Vision Way. Plea https://t.co/NblqtfpSN1— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022
The sheriff's office said the fire is in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. This is just over six miles north of Lyons.
Residents who live along Vision Way were ordered to evacuate immediately at 4 p.m.
The Larimer County Office of Emergency Management has since issued additional mandatory evacuation orders for residents who live on Dakota Ridge Road and Chimney Hollow Road, and along Moss Rock Drive.
Evacuees are being directed to an evacuation point at the Lifebridge Church parking lot at 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont.
Authorities have not released information about the size of the blaze.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.