A wildfire ignited Saturday afternoon near Gypsum and has prompted mandatory and pre-evacuation orders, as well as forced officials to shut down both directions of Interstate 70 in the area.
🚫I-70 CLOSED from Glenwood Springs to Wolcott 🚫Due to a wildfire near Gypsum, I-70 is closed both EB and WB between Glenwood Springs (MP 116) to Wolcott (MP 157). NO ESTIMATED TIME OF OPENING. Travelers are urged to use the northern alternate route. pic.twitter.com/kAn4Ne1kRs— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 16, 2022
The fire, dubbed the Duck Pond fire, ignited in the Duck Pond Open Space between Gypsum and Dotsero, according to the Eagle County Public Information Officers Group.
Travelers are being urged to use the northern alternate route. Eastbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Rifle. Westbound lanes are closed at Wolcott.
Officials say winds have slowly pushed the blaze east towards Gypsum which prompted mandatory evacuation notices for the town's Willowstone neighborhood.
Pre-evacuation orders have been issued for the Red Hill area, including Beacon Road, Cedar Drive, Strohm Circle, Highland Road, Sunset Lane, and Knob Lane.
An evacuation shelter is also open at Eagle River Center at 794 Fairgrounds Road. Pets are allowed.
The fire is estimated to be 25-30 acres in size.