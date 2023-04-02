Update: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reported all evacuation and pre-evacuation notices for the Bear Fire were lifted by 9 p.m. Saturday. Golden Gate Fire Protection District worked with multiple other agencies to create a fire line and knocked the fire down Saturday night.

The fire was not expected to grow but crews continue to monitor the fire, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.

Several homes were evacuated and a pre-evacuation notice was issued for a wildland fire burning in the Golden Gate Canyon area, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office reported the fire in a tweet around 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

The blaze, dubbed the Bear fire, is burning in the 4200 block of Bear Road northwest of Golden and is estimated to be 7 or 8 acres in size.

Four homes were evacuated, and one home was threatened and being actively protected by fire crews, the sheriff's office said in a tweet an hour later.

A pre-evacuation notice was in effect for the area northwest of the Bear and Golden Gate Canyon roads.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for area NW of Bear Rd/Golden Gate Canyon Rd due to Wildland Fire . If you are concerned about your safety or believe you are in danger, do not wait for an official evacuation order – leave immediately. pic.twitter.com/rHNK5glcG4 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 2, 2023

"If you are concerned about your safety or believe you are in danger, do not wait for an official evacuation order – leave immediately," said another tweet from the sheriff's office.

Golden Gate Canyon Road is closed from Colorado 93 to Crawford Gulch Road. Mount Galbraith Park is also closed.