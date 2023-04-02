Update: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department reported all evacuation and pre-evacuation notices for the Bear Fire were lifted by 9 p.m. Saturday. Golden Gate Fire Protection District worked with multiple other agencies to create a fire line and knocked the fire down Saturday night.
#BearFire update: Fire is 60-70% contained, with hand crews from Golden Gate, @GoldenCOFire @ArvadaFire, Fairmont Fire (and possibly others) doing mop-up today. The fire is contained at approx. 7.5 acres. The fire was human-caused and is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/R2efBT2S5N— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 2, 2023
The fire was not expected to grow but crews continue to monitor the fire, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department.
Several homes were evacuated and a pre-evacuation notice was issued for a wildland fire burning in the Golden Gate Canyon area, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office reported the fire in a tweet around 7 p.m. on Saturday night.
The blaze, dubbed the Bear fire, is burning in the 4200 block of Bear Road northwest of Golden and is estimated to be 7 or 8 acres in size.
Four homes were evacuated, and one home was threatened and being actively protected by fire crews, the sheriff's office said in a tweet an hour later.
A pre-evacuation notice was in effect for the area northwest of the Bear and Golden Gate Canyon roads.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice for area NW of Bear Rd/Golden Gate Canyon Rd due to Wildland Fire . If you are concerned about your safety or believe you are in danger, do not wait for an official evacuation order – leave immediately. pic.twitter.com/rHNK5glcG4— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) April 2, 2023
"If you are concerned about your safety or believe you are in danger, do not wait for an official evacuation order – leave immediately," said another tweet from the sheriff's office.
Golden Gate Canyon Road is closed from Colorado 93 to Crawford Gulch Road. Mount Galbraith Park is also closed.