A wildfire prompted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to issue mandatory evacuations late Monday afternoon for people who live near Estes Park.
As of 4:40 p.m., the fire had burned 12 acres near Soul Shine Road south of Highway 34, just east of Estes Park.
Residents on the north end of the road received a mandatory evacuation alert from the Sheriff's Office. Voluntary evacuation notices were given to residents from Soul Shine Road east to Brown Trout Lane on the south side of Highway 34.
Estes Park is about 65 miles north of Denver.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.