Douglas County Deputy Lee Jazombek responded to an interesting call of a distressed bear stuck in a dumpster last month, the sheriff's office said in a release.

In a July 15 video the Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared, deputy Jazombek is heard saying, "look at that little thing," and "hey buddy", while he and Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Sean Dodd approached the bear cub in a dumpster.

Jazombek worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers to assess the situation, and they quickly devised a plan to aid the trapped bear without causing harm to the animal or endangering the public.

"I know, I know you're so cute," Jazombek said as the bear cub was barking loudly inside the dumpster as he and the CPW officer talked about how to get the animal out.

Working hand-in-hand with a CPW officer in the back of a pickup truck, Deputy Jazombek worked for a few minutes creating a makeshift bridge using a nearby piece of fence and a long piece of scrap wood. By lifting the fence piece over the dumpster lip, he created a ramp bridging the fence to the wood scrap, which enabled the bear to escape to safety.

A second CPW officer moved the pickup truck the first CPW officer and deputy Jazombek were standing in the bed of away from the dumpster to allow the bear cub to escape and find its mother.

"There he goes, that's awesome, that's awesome," Dodd said as the bear cub jumped out from the dumpster.

"Success. Cub already got out. There's mama, oh yeah. Linked back up," deputy Jazombek said.

Jazombek said he always had a soft spot in his heart for wildlife after working in the mountains outside Sedalia and Deckers.

"The entire rescue operation was executed with utmost care, ensuring minimal stress to the bear during the rescue process," the sheriff's office said.

“Our deputies never know what kind of calls they will respond to. I am so proud of Deputy Jazombek’s compassion and ingenuity in caring for this bear cub and the people in the area," Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly said.

Weekly also said he was proud of the teamwork deputy Jazombek demonstrated working closely with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to ensure a successful outcome.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reminds residents and visitors to be careful when encountering wildlife and to report any trapped or distressed animals to the appropriate authorities. Deputy Jazombek also wants to remind residents and visitors to dispose of food and trash properly to avoid attracting bears into neighborhoods.