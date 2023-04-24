For the first time ever, a Colorado bat has tested positive for the deadly white-nose syndrome, an invasive fungus that has killed millions of bats in North America.

An adult female Yuma bat found March 29 by National Park Service staff at Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site in Otero County near La Junta had tested positive, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials announced on Monday.

"It was on the ground and unable to fly," CPW said in a news release. "It appeared to have a white powdery substance on its forearms. NPS staff euthanized the bat and sent it to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) National Wildlife Health Center for testing."

CPW said the fungus does not infect humans or pets, but it could have a devastating impact on Colorado's ecosystem.

Thirteen of Colorado's 19 bat species may be at risk of contracting the disease, CPW said.

"Any large-scale loss of bats would spell trouble for the health of Colorado’s ecosystems and economy, given estimates that these voracious insect eaters contribute $3 billion annually to the U.S. agricultural economy through pest control," CPW said in a news release.

U.S. Geological Survey researchers last summer found the fungus on a bat at Bent's Old Fort, so last month's discovery doesn't come as a complete surprise. At the time, none of the 25 bats surveyed had signs of white-nose syndrome.

Wildlife officials said white-nose syndrome typically affects hibernating bats, often resulting in death as they begin to emerge from hibernation in the spring.

The fungus was also found in Baca, Larimer and Routt counties last year.

“We are working with our partners to monitor these and other bat colonies," wildlife officials said in the news release. "Scientists around the world are searching for vaccines and treatments and many actions have already been taken to help conserve bats, minimize the spread and impact of white-nose syndrome and to minimize other sources of mortality for vulnerable bat species."

"We will implement the most effective measures to ensure our bats’ continued survival throughout our state,” officials added.

The fungus can be transported on gear and clothing, so state and federal officials are asking people to stay out of closed caves and mines and to decontaminate any footwear and cave gear where bats are present. Officials also urge people not to touch bats and to report dead or sick bats to CPW at 303-291-7771 or [email protected].

Colorado is the 39th state in the U.S. with a reported case since it was first documented in New York in 2006. There's also been reports of it in seven Canadian provinces.