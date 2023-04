An elk ran into a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy's vehicle on Thursday, killing the elk and damaging the vehicle.

The deputy was driving down Highway 85 north of Daniels Park Road Thursday night when the incident occurred, according to a tweet.

The elk ran right into the side of the patrol vehicle, leaving a dent in the driver's side. The deputy was not injured and had to crawl out the passenger side of the vehicle.

The elk died in the crash, according to the tweet.