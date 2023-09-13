Ralphie running at CU vs. Nebraska game 2019

Buffalo or Bison? Ralphie, the University of Colorado Boulder's mascot, is considered both, but...

Ralphie is technically a North American bison.

But let's admit, it's tough for fans to yell "Let's go North American bison!"

Contrary to popular belief, CU Boulder’s beloved mascot, Ralphie the Buffalo, is actually a North American bison.

“Buffalo refers to a couple different species that inhabit Africa and parts of Asia, but over time, the terms have become somewhat interchangeable,” research associate with CU Boulder's Center of the American West Brooke Neely said in a news release, who also teaches a course on the history of bison in the West.

While instate rival Cam the Ram, the Colorado State University mascot, is considered a Rambouillet ram, classifying Ralphie the Buffalo can be a bit trickier.

The term 'bison' is more scientifically accurate according to Neely, referring to the animal most people call a 'buffalo'.

Ralphie at Chautauqua

University of Colorado mascot Ralphie IV in Chautauqua Park under the majestic Flatirons west of Boulder in this file photo. Ralph IV died on March 19, 2017. (Photo by Larry Harwood/University of Colorado)

"Bison and buffalo are kind of enduring, and a symbol of the western US, but also a symbol of CU Boulder," Neely said. 

In 1934 the student newspaper established the mascot for CU was to be the buffalo.

"Of all the animals that they were exploring, the bison really was most captivating and reflective of the spirit of CU," Neely said. "There are very few animals we're you get up close to them and there is something kind of magical happening with them."

Ralphie will run on Folsom Field Saturday in one of the most beloved traditions in college football. 

