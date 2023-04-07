A pair of bonded bald eagles at Standley Lake Regional Park has suffered another loss.

The Westminster park said its popular eagle nest fell Tuesday night.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Standley Lake rangers said that after the fall, they found the bald eagle pair's baby eaglet deceased.

"Standley Lake Rangers and CPW staff did find one baby eaglet, and unfortunately, the Standley Lake bald eagle pair did lose their eaglet," the park posted on Facebook. "The eaglet was taken to the Rocky Mountain Arsenal for a proper burial."

The Standley Lake nest became well-known in recent years due to a live camera installed in 2016 that allowed anyone in the world to watch the eagles' daily lives.

However, tragedy has repeatedly befallen the nest with the couple also losing their offspring in 2021 and 2022.

For more on this report about the Standley Lake bald eagles losing their offspring, visit our news partners at 9NEWS.