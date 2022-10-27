Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Westbound I-70 Closed at Georgetown mp 228.— CSP Golden (@csp_golden) October 27, 2022
Jacknifed semi and crash with a fatality. This will be an extended closure.
No detours available.
No places for trucks to wait it out. (Truckers should wait it out in the Denver Metro area.) S1 pic.twitter.com/v6ZMfYEmqO
Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 westbound is closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash.
"Unknown ETA to open," according to the tweet. "Alternate route is U.S. 40 Berthoud Pass, where the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law & the CMV (Colorado Motor Vehicle) Chain Law is in effect."
