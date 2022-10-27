Crash (copy)

Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol. 

Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 westbound is closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash. 

"Unknown ETA to open," according to the tweet. "Alternate route is U.S. 40 Berthoud Pass, where the Passenger Vehicle Traction Law & the CMV (Colorado Motor Vehicle) Chain Law is in effect."

This story is developing and will be updated. 

