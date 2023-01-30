Snow fell Saturday and Sunday across Colorado, especially in the northern mountains and along the Front Range. Mountains in the Park Range saw between one to three feet of snow with lower amounts closer to the I-25 corridor.

Dangerously cold wind chills and single-digit to low teens temperatures will effect people along the Front Range from the Wyoming/Colorado border to the New Mexico/Colorado border Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Here are some other snow totals from around the state:

Mt. Zirkel 37.5"

Rabbit Ears Pass 22.5"

Cameron Pass 19.5"

Glendevey 15"

Gould 15"

Longs Peak 13.5"

Steamboat Springs 9.6"

Copper Mountain 9"

Rand 9"

Winter Park 9"

Eldora 9"

Silverthorne 7.5"

Grand Lake 7.5"

Ward 6"

Hayden 5"

Loveland Pass 4.5"

Red Feather Lakes 3"

Alma 3"

Pueblo 3"

Niwot 1.6"

Piñon 1.2"

Black Forest 1"

Denver International Airport 1"

Colorado Springs 1"

Fort Collins 1"

Northglenn 1"

Centennial 1"