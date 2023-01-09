After the first weekend’s success at the National Western Stock Show, vendors are looking forward to a hopeful rise in sales over the coming days of the event.
There have been 300 retail vendors every year for about the last two decades, according to Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews. That is the maximum amount of spaces for vendors at the stock show, but the businesses have rotated in-and-out over the years.
Shoppers can get any western wear they can imagine, from hats to boots to belts to jeans and embroidered button dress shirts. Ranchers and farmers can get a glimpse of the newest and best equipment available. And then there's the quirky things just not available at any mall, like artistically decorated longhorn steer skulls.
Roxanne Newkirk, a salesperson with CC Enterprises Choo Choo Ropes from Gridley, Kansas, said business was slow through Monday afternoon since there were no ticketed events during the day. Their store, located on the third floor of the Hall of Education, had a handful of visitors at the time pursuing the various ropes in unique colors along with accessories like cowboy hats and kid-sized cowboy gear.
Weekend sales, however, were significantly better than the first weekday.
“It was great,” Newkirk said. “Lots of people, I think they had some record [ticket sales] and they made it to the third floor and that’s where we’re at.”
Stock Show officials reported Monday attendance records were eclipsed. Officials counted 109,978 Stock Show fans visiting Saturday and Sunday, breaking the previous opening weekend attendance record of 106,921 guests, set in 2020.
Connor Wells, who was working at the Grizzly Rose booth, said they are focused on selling concert tickets for upcoming artists. In a similar fashion, Monday was a slow day but the weekend went well.
Alex Benalli, Samsville Gallery from Santa Fe, New Mexico, said they have been coming to the stock show since 1996. They also are going to the San Antonio and Houston markets in the coming months for shows as well, Benalli said. There are pieces by different artists throughout the store, all in southwestern style with knowledgeable sales associates.
“We do have our regular customers that come to see us, and then we have new faces that come to see us too,” Benalli said. “What we like to do is share the artwork so you know exactly what your wearing, what your buying.”
James Calvert, who helps run the store “Crazy Bull” with his cousin Marty Ross, is selling longhorn skulls, among other skulls, as interior decor. Their process is to boil the skulls, remove the horn covers and then proceed with decorating the skulls to fit as many style types as possible. They are based out of Oklahoma and plan to go to Scottsdale, Ariz. if they do not sell out at this show.
“If we sell out here, I’ll be tickled to death,” Calvert said.
Overall, shoppers reported enjoying the variety and quality of vendors. But, as always, there were suggestions for improvement.
Rosa Lee Salazar, who is a native Coloradan born in Weld County, has been attending the stock show for years. While she continued to visit the stock show this year, she said it had “gone down” from years past. However, a barn building company caught her husband’s eye since they live on a farm.
“Downstairs, all of that was full,” Salazar said. “There’s nothing down there… and [there’s] more alcohol stands. We’ve been doing this for years and it’s just something to do, get out of the house.”
In similar fashion, Barbara Stemple was disappointed that her favorite store, Cowgirl Giltter, was not at the Stock Show. She came to watch her favorite show, bull riding, and go to the petting zoo as she grew up on a farm. Dressed in knee high cowboy boots, her Cowgirl Glitter bull skull shirt, and yellow fridge leather jacket, she dressed for the occasion.
“Everything’s great, if I was in the market I could certainly find what I was looking for,” Stemple said. “It’s always fun to look anyways because they have such nice displays.”
Denver resident Joleen Rohr came out to the stock show to celebrate her birthday with her husband, who is newly retired. It was her first time coming to the show, and it was all she could find to do on her birthday in town.
“We’ve been in Denver for four years and we haven’t been, and my husband’s recently retired,” Rohr said. “This is his first week of retirement so we could actually go during the week. So it was the perfect event for a Monday.”