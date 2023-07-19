A woman was arrested on murder charges in Highlands Ranch Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing her husband, whom she called "a monster" to dispatchers.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a shooting Tuesday at a home at 9647 Timberhawk Circle in Highlands Ranch, according to an arrest affidavit.

The call came in at around 8:21 a.m. to the Douglas County Regional Dispatch Center from Vicki (Victorine) Grice, 55, who told dispatchers that she shot her husband.

In the call, Grice begs for help, saying her husband attacked her and she thought he was dead.

"My husband attacked me. Please help me. I think he's dead," Grice said. "I shot him. He's a monster."

Grice told dispatchers her husband's name was Colin Grice, 57, and that he had abused her in the past.

"He came at me, and I was scared. I called you right away," Grice told dispatchers. "I'm so sorry, I was scared."

Deputies arrived on scene at 8:24 a.m., finding Colin Grice lying on the floor in the hallway and he was pronounced dead at 8:32 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the center of his chest, according to the affidavit.

Deputies found a Ruger revolver gun on the side table in the living room.

Victorine Grice was transported to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, where she requested an attorney, according to the affidavit.

Detectives saw blood on the bottom of Grice's feet and left arm. Local records did not indicate any criminal history involving either Grice.

Officials believe Victorine committed second-degree murder, according to the affidavit, which indicates investigators don't believe the shooting was pre-meditated.