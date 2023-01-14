Police arrested a carjacking suspect after a chase that ended in the suspect crashing the car Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Friday, the Lakewood Police Department responded to a carjacking report in the 2800 block of West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood, according to a news release.

The victim reported having their car stolen and said the suspect had a non-firearm weapon. The suspect was later identified as a 32-year-old woman.

During the investigation, two other victims reported being assaulted by the same suspect, who attempted to steal two other vehicles in the vicinity, according to the release.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and gave chase, during which the suspect rammed into several police vehicles to try to escape.

The suspect crashed near 6th Avenue Frontage Road and officers took her into custody. Both the officers and the suspect left uninjured, according to the release.

Officials took the weapon the suspect used out of her car as evidence.

The suspect's identity will be released at a later date once she is booked into jail. She faces charges several charges including carjacking (aggravated robbery), menacing, assault and eluding.