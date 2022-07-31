Denver Police reported that a woman died after falling off an escalator railing to a lower concourse at Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night around 11:12 p.m.
Police are investigating the matter as an accidental death, according to a tweet from the department. The Office of the Medical Examiner will release the victim's identity and cause of death.
Update: An adult female guest at Empower Field at Mile High was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death.— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 31, 2022
Last night at the stadium, country artist Kenny Chesney performed a concert.