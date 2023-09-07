Around noon on Aug. 23, a resident found the woman's body along Yulle Road, between Colfax Avenue and Interstate 70, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. That's between the towns of Bennett and Strasburg.

She has been identified as 44-year-old Grabriela Ibanez.

When her body was found, the sheriff's office said they were investigating her death as suspicious. On Wednesday, the coroner's office said her death was a homicide. They did not say how she might have died.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said this week they have not identified any suspects in the killing.

For more on this story, and others, visit The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News.