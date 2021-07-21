A woman was killed and two adults were reported missing after flash flooding over the Cameron Peak burn scar in Poudre Canyon west of Fort Collins on Tuesday evening, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith said emergency responders were unable recover the woman's body from her vehicle that ended up in the Cache la Poudre River on Tuesday night.

Divers attempted to recover the woman's body and the vehicle on Wednesday.

The search for two other adults reported missing from the flood also continued Wednesday on foot and with drones.

The sheriff's office shut down the Poudre River Wednesday, prohibiting all watercrafts from using the river, so search teams could comb through the water.

The flood caused "significant debris and damage in the area, caused by downed trees, damaged and destroyed homes," Smith said in Facebook post.

The sheriff's office received reports of flooding above Rustic about 6 p.m. A mudslide occurred near Black Hollow Road and sent a large amount of debris into the canyon, destroying at least five structures and damaging Highway 14.

Some homes lost power during the flood, Poudre Valley REA, the region's electric co-op, said. As many as 101 customers were without power Wednesday morning. The outage was expected to last multiple days, the co-op tweeted.

The sheriff's office announced the first mandatory evacuation about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, telling residents to get to higher ground. The evacuation orders were lifted about 10:30 p.m.

A nearly 20-mile stretch of Highway 14 from Archers (mile marker 85) to Cameron Pass (mile marker 66) through Poudre Canyon remained closed Wednesday while crews cleaned debris, the U.S. Forest Service tweeted.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a flash flood watch from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Cameron Peak and East Troublesome burn areas.

Slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall that could lead to more flash flooding.