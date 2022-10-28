One woman died in a shooting in Aurora early Friday morning, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora Police responded to the shooting in a back parking lot behind 6360 South Parker Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. That's the Arapahoe Crossings shopping center off Parker Road and Arapahoe Road near the Regis High School campus.

One female died and officers were in contact with the alleged shooter, police said in a tweet.

Detectives from the APD's Major Crimes Unit are investigating the homicide. Investigators did not release any updated information Friday morning.

The victim's identity will be released when next of kin are notified.