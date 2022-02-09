A 77-year-old woman died Tuesday after she collided with a tree while skiing at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort, authorities said.
The unidentified woman was on the Muleshoe Run at the resort — located at 2861 Lake Eldora Ski Road in unincorporated Boulder County — when she crashed, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. It was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The woman was found unconscious and not breathing by first responders, who attempted life-saving measures on her, the Sheriff's Office said. She died at the scene.
The woman's identity and cause of death will be determined by the Coroner's Office.
Foul play is not suspected in the death.