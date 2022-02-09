A woman died Tuesday after she collided with a tree while skiing at Eldora Mountain Ski Resort, authorities said.

Barbara Nelson, 77, of Erie, was on the Muleshoe Run at the resort — located at 2861 Lake Eldora Ski Road in unincorporated Boulder County — when she crashed, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. It was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Nelson was found unconscious and not breathing by first responders, who attempted life-saving measures on her, the Sheriff's Office said. She died at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected in the death.