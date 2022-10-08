Activists gathered at Denver's Civic Center Park on Saturday to draw attention to what the organizer described as efforts to limit women's rights, particularly when it comes to reproduction.
Womxn's March Denver, the organizer, said the march seeks to "amplify marginalized voices in the movement to end sexism, oppression, and injustice."
Speakers at the event – part of a "National Weekend of Action" that included marches and rallies in more than 400 locations throughout the country – noted its timing, just a month before the midterm elections.
Similar womens marches have more intensely focused on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overruled the longstanding federal protection guaranteeing access to abortion. The ruling left it to the states to decide the parameters of their abortion statutes.
In Colorado, the court’s decision means a more permissive abortion law affirming the right to an abortion, which Gov. Jared Polis signed in April, now governs the procedure. The Reproductive Health Equity Act recognizes a fundamental right to continue a pregnancy and give birth, or to have an abortion, and fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses do not have independent rights under the law, which prohibits state and local public entities from denying or restricting a person's right to use or refuse contraception, or to either continue a pregnancy or have an abortion.
Jacqui Shumway, one of the marchers, argued the movement isn't about abortion, but, rather, about women's right to make their own health care decisions.
"Men wouldn't want us making their health decisions," Shumway said. "Why are they making women's health decisions?"
Colt Richey, field director for Grassroots, which specializes in building membership and fundraising for organizations, said it is "mind-boggling" that they had to be protesting at all.
"The leading cause of death for children is gun violence," Richey said. "We're so caring about fetuses that aren't alive yet ... more than the people that are dying in mass in the streets and in schools."
The march drew individuals who do not share the same views.
Brooke Faulkner, the Rocky Mountain regional director of the pro-life advocacy group Students for Life, said women have options other than abortion. Faulkner, whose organization partners with other groups to women through pregnancy, argued that abortion hurts women.
"We're out here to protect both women born and pre-born," Faulkner said. "Women are told that if you get pregnant, you have to have an abortion to succeed in life or be equal with men and that's very much not the case."
The march, which began at 10 a.m., featured a drum circle and "people happily gathering," said Shumway, the pro-abortion rights advocate.
The marchers urged the public to vote, regardless of their views on abortion. The last day to register to vote in Colorado is Oct. 3 for the election on Nov. 8.