More than a year after the second largest wildfire in Colorado's history destroyed the outlying Grand Lake community, residents are beginning to rebuild.
The East Troublesome fire engulfed 193,182 acres after igniting on Oct. 14, 2020. In a three-day span, the fire exploded from 18,550 acres to 187,964 acres and burned everything in its path, including 370 homes and 188 outbuildings, according to the Grand County Office of Emergency Management.
While members of the Grand Lake community evacuated their homes and gathered their belongings, they banded together as soon as the evacuation orders were announced.
"To whatever extent you've lost faith in humanity, you start to (gain that) back again when something like this happens," Dan Mayer, the fire marshal for the Grand Lake Fire Protection District, told The Denver Gazette in August. "I think it's shown me how great people are when you need them."
County commissioners established a disaster relief fund while firefighters fought the blaze and law enforcement made sure everyone was evacuated. Others like the O'Connor family, owners of Blue Water Bakery Cafe in Grand Lake and Midtown Cafe in Granby, began cooking meals.
The firefighters "were coming back to essentially no food after 12 hours on the line, so they'd have like a granola bar, so we came back and started pushing out, while we were camping on the floor of Midtown," said Erin O'Connor, the restaurant's general manager.
These meals were distributed to firefighters once they returned to their command center or fire station. They were also met with endless calls from people across the country asking how they could help the cause, said Megan Ledin, the Grand Foundation's executive director.
"I worked 58 days straight taking phone calls from people who wanted to donate, and they realized the devastation that had happened in our community," she said.
One of the first callers to the Grand Foundation relief line was Dennis Belz, state director of Colorado Baptist Disaster Relief, an organization that has spent hundreds of hours helping clear destroyed homes and recovering as many valuables as it could.
Since May, the group has assessed 114 properties, cleaned and removed debris from lots and sifted through burned areas to find precious and everyday items that survived the blaze. The group has found 12 rings, wedding bands, guns and other items in the charred debris.
Because of the relief efforts from groups like Colorado Baptist Disaster Relief, county commissioners declined several assistance programs from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Commissioner Merrit Linke.
Jodie and Donnie Kern are among those who decided to rebuild in Grand Lake. They considered leaving after living in the area for over two decades, but because of the support from the community and those outside of it, they decided to stay.
"It confirmed that this is where we should be, because we definitely thought, 'Our kids are gone now, and there's really nothing keeping us here, so maybe this is a sign,'" Jodie Kern said. "After that, there's no way we could leave."