Nebraska State Patrol took a 13-year-old and 11-year-old into custody for driving more than 100 mph Monday night.
At 9:35 p.m. Monday, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper attempted to stop a speeding Nissan Pathfinder traveling east on I-80 near Kearney, Nebraska, according to a news release.
The vehicle accelerated and fled, reaching speeds over 100 mph on the interstate as the trooper pursued.
Another trooper slowed the vehicle down and it exited the interstate at the Shelton interchange, where troopers were able to bring the vehicle to a stop, according to the release. The entire pursuit lasted 16 minutes.
The driver, a 13-year-old female, and the passenger, an 11-year-old male, both from Colorado, were placed in protective custody. Officials did not identify them since they are juveniles. Troopers found a firearm and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.