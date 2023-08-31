Thornton City Council unanimously approved the creation of a youth shelter that will give teens a place to go during crises.

The shelter — opening later this year — will provide services for youth between the ages of 12 and 18. It will act as a place for homeless teens to stay and receive behavioral health resources, according to a press release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

"The end goal of this shelter is for the youth to secure permanent housing and, if possible, reunification with their families or guardians following their temporary stay," the release said.

The shelter will not be available for juveniles previously charged with crimes.

District Attorney Brian Mason, Community Reach Center and Thornton Police Chief Terrence Gordon have been working on raising funding for the project for 18 months. The city council approved the re-zoning of a property, allowing it to be quickly converted into the shelter.

The re-zoning will happen at Lipan Street and West 88th Avenue. The shelter will be operated by Community Reach Center, a behavioral health services organization.

Gordon introduced the idea back in 2021. State Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City and State Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City, sponsored a bill to allow for funding of displaced youth shelters in Colorado judicial districts. It was put into law in 2022.

The District Attorney's Office filed for an American Recovery Act grant following the bill and received $1.2 million to fund one year of a youth shelter.