WHAT HAPPENED: The No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets proved they do indeed have an ‘On’ switch. Led by a big third quarter, the Nuggets throttled the Minnesota Timberwolves by a final score of 109-80 on Sunday night at Ball Arena. Six different players were in double figures for Denver, including all five members of the starting lineup. In his first playoff game since the 2020 bubble in Orlando, Jamal Murray led the way with 24 points. He also chipped in eight rebounds and eight assists and even had a little fun with the crowd after a scuffle between both teams in the second half.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: After a win like that, this award goes to the entire starting five. The unit of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. combined for 83 points and each player had their own signature moment in the game, whether it was Gordon bulldozing past Minnesota’ Mike Conley on the way to a ferocious dunk or Nikola Jokic putting Karl-Anthony Towns in the spin cycle on multiple occasions in the post.

OFF THE BENCH: It was looking like an 8-man rotation for Malone with Christian Braun, Bruce Brown and Jeff Green getting plenty of run off the bench, but foul trouble for Jokic (who eventually fouled out with 6:37 left) caused DeAndre Jordan to get some minutes as well. Brown was the leader of the bench group, though, scoring 14 points in 25 minutes.

UP NEXT: Game 2 at Ball Arena between Denver and Minnesota is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. on TNT.