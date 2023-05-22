The Nuggets exorcised some purple-and-gold demons and swept the Lakers with a 113-111 win in Game 4 on Monday.

Here are three takeaways from Crypto.com Arena:

1. Michael Malone wanted the sweep and reduced his rotation by one in an attempt to maximize Denver’s rest before the NBA Finals. Christian Braun was the odd man out after being Denver’s eighth man for much of the postseason. That meant more minutes for the five regular starters and reserves Bruce Brown and Jeff Green. Nikola Jokic, who passed Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in a single postseason with his eighth in 15 games, led the Nuggets with 45 minutes played. Jamal Murray (43), Aaron Gordon (41) and Michael Porter Jr. (41) also played more than 40 minutes.

2. When errant alley-oop passes are going down as 3-pointers, something that happened for LeBron James in the first quarter, it was clear the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was going to make it a long night for the Nuggets. James played every second and finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. It was a decision that helped the Lakers to a 15-point halftime lead, but came with a cost in the second half.

3. It was interesting that the shoving match between Aaron Gordon and LeBron James in the second quarter didn’t warrant a review. James appeared to be the aggressor after the two got tangled up and shoved Gordon above the shoulders, while the Nuggets forward had his hands in the air. That decision was among a handful that seemed to get under the Nuggets’ skin during the first half.

NUGGETS 113, LAKERS 111

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nuggets not only clinched their first trip to the NBA Finals in franchise history, but also completed their first ever sweep in a playoff series with a Game 4 win over the Lakers on Monday night. Despite trailing by 15 at halftime, the Nuggets outscored the Lakers by 20 in the third quarter and held off LeBron James and company late. James had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds but the Denver defense stood tall.

STAR OF THE NIGHT: Just like in Game 3, it was another complete effort by the Nuggets, but Nikola Jokic delivered one of the best close-out game performances of his career so far. Jokic broke the record for most triple-doubles in a single postseason, tallying 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. He also hit a handful of big shots down the stretch, including an end of the shot clock 3-pointer that put Denver up by six in the final minutes.

OFF THE BENCH: The deeper into the playoffs you go, the more the rotation shrinks. Michael Malone and the Nuggets played just seven players in Game 4 with just Bruce Brown and Jeff Green seeing time off the bench and even their minutes were much smaller than usual. It was one of the few times all postseason that Brown hasn’t played a factor in the fourth quarter and he had just six points in 20 minutes.

UP NEXT: The Nuggets now await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals. The NBA Finals will start on Thursday, June 1 no matter what and with the Miami Heat up 3-0 on the Boston Celtics, it could be a long period of rest for both teams. Game 1 will be in Denver if the Heat hold on to win, or in Boston if the Celtics are able to complete a historic comeback in that series.