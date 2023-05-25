When Dan Danbom snapped up a first edition of the "Grapes of Wrath" at a rare and used bookstore on East Colfax, he suffered the wrath of the owner for buying it.

“John loved to buy books, but he hated selling them,” Danbom said Thursday in remembrance of his longtime friend, John Dunning, who died Tuesday at the age of 81.

Dunning, one of Colorado's most beloved bibliophiles, suffered from dementia caused by a brain tumor which led to a “long dying,” according to an email sent to his friends from his wife, Helen Dunning.

"I could tell he was beginning to slip," said his friend Dick Kreck, sadly, remarking that a man with a brain so full of knowledge would die this way.

Everyone who knew Dunning described him as a force of nature.

Some recall the Denver Post city-side reporter who would run through the newsroom on assignment with his shirt hanging out. Others knew Dunning as an old-time radio show collector and successful crime writer whose main character, an ex-Denver cop and expert on rare books, was awfully familiar.

“I could not read those books without seeing Dunning as Cliff Janeway,” Danbom said of Dunning's fictional crime hero.

Dunning, co-owner of the now-defunct Old Algonquin Books, was also a respected antiquarian bookseller.

“He lived in a world of books,” said Marilyn Auer, who had dealings with Dunning when she was publisher of the Bloomberg Review. “If we were looking for an obscure book, John is one of the first people we would call.”

Auer said Dunning was a book sleuth who could track down any publication and answer any question.

Kreck, who knew Dunning when they were reporters at the Post, lost touch and said they renewed their friendship later on. Kreck described him as one of the last of the old newspaper guys.

“He was a wonderful storyteller and a real thorn in the side of management because he was so outspoken,” he said.

As a writer, Dunning treasured his 1964 Hermes Ambassador manual typewriter, choosing to peck away at the old machine over a computer, which he said in a 1992 interview were “destructive to the creative process.”

He told his writing students at Metro State University that when he was in the process of creating a novel, he would stop typing each at the end of each working day in mid-sentence. The next morning at 4 a.m., he would finish his thought and rewrite the last couple of pages.

Dunning’s detective books won two Edgar Award nominations and the novel "Booked to Die" won the prestigious Nero award and was nominated for Best Novel for the 1993 Anthony Award.

In the 1980’s, Dunning played hours of old radio shows on Sunday mornings on KNUS 710, the now-defunct AM radio station. No one knew where he got his collection of unique recordings. But every weekend, he would lug in his boxes of reel-to-reel tapes, thread them on a machine and let them run.

This reporter, who was his board operator, took phone calls from scores of listeners who loved to start their Sundays with a cup of coffee, listening to "The Green Lantern" and "The Shadow." Fans would have off-air conversations with Dunning about what the world was like before television.

John Dunning was born in 1942 in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Charleston, South Carolina. In a biography which can be found on Old Algonquin’s website, Dunning was a self-described “raging failure early in life.” After dropping out of high school, he had a two-week stint in the Army, became a glass cutter and eventually moved to Denver to be a racehorse stable boy.

After that, he was a newsman and in 1970, retired to write his novels. Four years later, he and his wife, Helen, ran Old Algonquin Books on East Colfax for ten years until 1984, when he started an online bookselling business. At one time, Old Algonquin Books had 30,000 books on the shelves.

In 2006, Dunning suffered from a brain tumor. It was partially removed, but he had ongoing neurological problems “which prevented him from completing another book,” according to the Old Algonquin Books website.

Danbom, who co-owns The Printed Page bookstore on South Broadway in Denver, said that Dunning is the reason he got into the antiquarian book business. Dunning made it seem like such a romantic lifestyle when he called Danbom on Mondays to brag about the rare books he bought at garage sales and flea markets.

There was an early copy of Stephen King’s "The Dark Tower," which Dunning snagged for $15 and later sold for $600. He paid $10 for Mark Twain’s "Life on the Mississippi" and sold it for $125. And then there's the "Grapes of Wrath" saga. Danbom said that Dunning would lecture him not to keep the books he bought.

"You cannot collect books," he told him. But that's exactly what he did.

A memorial for the "gentle giant who was part of the fabric for book lovers."

His friends said Dunning would laugh if he knew he died the day before as the Queen of Rock Tina Turner. Kreck laughed: "I'd tell him he got second billing to Tina Turner."